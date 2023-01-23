Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.01.2023 - DE000LB37SA4




22.01.23 22:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB37SA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.03.2029 DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37SA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.03.2029 DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.01.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal mit Lufthansa
261% Drone Hot Stock nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Incn.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB37SA4 LB37SA 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  18.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  18.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit Massivem Kaufsignal - Neues Bohrprogramm startet. Nach 5.157% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...