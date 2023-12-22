Das Instrument DE000PD99YC5 Anleihe v.23(22.12.25) N100 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99YC5 Anleihe v.23(22.12.25) N100 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2023: WARBN_02