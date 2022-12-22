Das Instrument DE000PF992C1 EXPR.AIR.Z16.04.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2022: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF992C1 EXPR.AIR.Z16.04.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2022: WARBN_04