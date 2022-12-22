Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 4M Express Airbag Zertifik. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2022 - DE000PF992C1
22.12.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF992C1 EXPR.AIR.Z16.04.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2022: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF992C1 EXPR.AIR.Z16.04.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2022: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF992C1
|PF992C
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.12.22
= Realtime
