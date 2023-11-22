Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.11.2023 - DE000VM4YSS4
22.11.23 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM4YSS4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM4YSS4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.11./16:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM4YSS4
|VM4YSS
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.11.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.