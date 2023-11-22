Das Instrument DE000VM4YSP0 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM4YSP0 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM