Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.11.2023 - DE000VM4YSP0




22.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument DE000VM4YSP0 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM4YSP0 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.11./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VM4YSP0 VM4YSP 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  20.11.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  20.11.23
  = Realtime
