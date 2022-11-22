Das Instrument DE000HVB78X2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB78X2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2022: WARUN_02