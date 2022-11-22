Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.11.2022 - DE000HVB78R4
22.11.22 01:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB78R4 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB78R4 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2022: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.11./00:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB78R4
|HVB78R
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|18.11.22
