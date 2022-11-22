Das Instrument DE000HVB78R4 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB78R4 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2022: WARUN_04