Indexanleihe auf DAX [HypoVe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.11.2022 - DE000HVB78L7
22.11.22 01:39
Das Instrument DE000HVB78L7 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB78L7 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.11./07:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB78L7
|HVB78L
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.11.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.11.22
