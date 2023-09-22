Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixed Rate Note auf Festzins - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.09.2023 - XS2061859885
21.09.23 23:42
Das Instrument XS2061859885 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(30) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.09.2023: WARGS_04 The instrument XS2061859885 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(30) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.09.2023: WARGS_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.09./21:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2061859885
|GP2LC9
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.23
= Realtime
