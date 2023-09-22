Das Instrument DE000PD99ZW0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(25) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.09.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD99ZW0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(25) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.09.2023: WARBN_04