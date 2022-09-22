Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.09.2022 - DE000PF99W10
22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99W10 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z22.09.27 BCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99W10 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z22.09.27 BCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.09.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.09./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99W10
|PF99W1
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.09.22
= Realtime
