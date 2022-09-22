Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.09.2022 - DE000PF99W10




22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PF99W10 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z22.09.27 BCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99W10 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z22.09.27 BCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.09.2022: WARBN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 21.09./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99W10 PF99W1 1.010 € -   €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  15.09.22
