Express Plus Zertifikat auf Co. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.08.2023 - DE000HVB8289




21.08.23 23:50
Das Instrument DE000HVB8289 HVB EXP.PL 23.08.27 Coba WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.08.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8289 HVB EXP.PL 23.08.27 Coba WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.08.2023: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8289 HVB828 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  18.08.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

