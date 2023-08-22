Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf TU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.08.2023 - DE000HVB8263
21.08.23 23:50
Das Instrument DE000HVB8263 HVB EXP.PL 23.08.27 TUI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.08.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8263 HVB EXP.PL 23.08.27 TUI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.08.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8263
|HVB826
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.08.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.08.23
= Realtime
