Express Step Down Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.07.2022 - DE000CS8DN62




22.07.22 00:13
Das Instrument DE000CS8DN62 EXPR.SD.AIRB. Z.24.07.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DN62 EXPR.SD.AIRB. Z.24.07.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.07.2022: WARCS_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 21.07./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DN62 CS8DN6 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  15.07.22
