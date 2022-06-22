Erweiterte Funktionen



CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2022 - DE000VV3B9L0




22.06.22 00:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV3B9L0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV3B9L0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2022: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,6185 € 7,655 € -0,0365 € -0,48% 21.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNRRFW10 A3GVC0 21,31 € 6,35 €
Werte im Artikel
7,04 plus
+2,59%
100,00 plus
0,00%
7,62 minus
-0,48%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,687 € -2,10%  20.06.22
Berlin 7,86 € +5,22%  21.06.22
Xetra 7,8515 € +5,09%  21.06.22
Frankfurt 7,785 € +3,37%  21.06.22
Düsseldorf 7,75 € +3,35%  21.06.22
München 7,783 € +2,05%  21.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 7,6185 € -0,48%  21.06.22
