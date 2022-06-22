Erweiterte Funktionen
CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2022 - DE000VV3B9L0
22.06.22 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV3B9L0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV3B9L0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2022: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,6185 €
|7,655 €
|-0,0365 €
|-0,48%
|21.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNRRFW10
|A3GVC0
|21,31 €
|6,35 €
Werte im Artikel
7,04
+2,59%
100,00
0,00%
7,62
-0,48%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,687 €
|-2,10%
|20.06.22
|Berlin
|7,86 €
|+5,22%
|21.06.22
|Xetra
|7,8515 €
|+5,09%
|21.06.22
|Frankfurt
|7,785 €
|+3,37%
|21.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|7,75 €
|+3,35%
|21.06.22
|München
|7,783 €
|+2,05%
|21.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,6185 €
|-0,48%
|21.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.