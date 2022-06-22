Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2022 - DE000HVB6R99
22.06.22 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6R99 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6R99 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2022: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.06./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6R99
|HVB6R9
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.06.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.06.22
Aktuell
