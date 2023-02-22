Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.23 00:51
Das Instrument DE000HVB7FQ3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(27)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7FQ3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(27)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2023: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7FQ3 HVB7FQ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  17.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  20.02.23
  = Realtime
