Aktienanleihe auf BMW St [Hy. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2023 - DE000HVB7FM2




22.02.23 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7FM2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7FM2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2023: WARUN_04

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 100,00 € 1,25 € +1,25% 21.02./07:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7FM2 HVB7FM 101,25 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € +1,25%  20.02.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  20.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
