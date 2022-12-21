Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2022 - DE000VU0CKC9
21.12.22 01:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU0CKC9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU0CKC9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.12./19:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU0CKC9
|VU0CKC
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.12.22
= Realtime
