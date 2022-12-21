Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BMW. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2022 - DE000HVB7CK3
21.12.22 01:09
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CK3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7CK3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.12./00:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CK3
|HVB7CK
|101,00 €
|- €
24,90
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.12.22
