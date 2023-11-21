Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.11.2023 - DE000HVB8EB6
21.11.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8EB6 HVB EXP.PL 21.02.30 DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8EB6 HVB EXP.PL 21.02.30 DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.11.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|- €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./21:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8EB6
|HVB8EB
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
Werte im Artikel
1.014
+0,14%
1.000
-
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|-
|17.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.