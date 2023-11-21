Das Instrument DE000HVB8CU0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8CU0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.11.2023: WARUN_03