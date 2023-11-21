Erweiterte Funktionen



21.11.23 01:00
Das Instrument DE000HVB8CG9 Express Plus Zertifikat auf de WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8CG9 Express Plus Zertifikat auf de WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.11.2023: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8CG9 HVB8CG 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  10.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

