Aktienanleihe auf Bayer [UniCre. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.11.2023 - DE000HVB8C11
21.11.23 01:00
Das Instrument DE000HVB8C11 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8C11 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.11.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./21:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8C11
|HVB8C1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.11.23
