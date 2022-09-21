Erweiterte Funktionen



CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.09.2022 - DE000VV0Y728




21.09.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV0Y728 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0Y728 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2022: WARVO_01

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,458 € 6,5135 € -0,0555 € -0,85% 20.09./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNRRFW10 A3GVC0 21,31 € 6,33 €
100,00 plus
0,00%
7,49 minus
-0,75%
6,46 minus
-0,85%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,6301 € +1,61%  19.09.22
Xetra 6,5185 € -0,44%  20.09.22
Berlin 6,53 € -0,61%  20.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 6,458 € -0,85%  20.09.22
Düsseldorf 6,4755 € -0,97%  20.09.22
Frankfurt 6,474 € -1,64%  20.09.22
München 6,509 € -1,74%  20.09.22
  = Realtime
