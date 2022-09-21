Erweiterte Funktionen
CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.09.2022 - DE000VV0Y728
21.09.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV0Y728 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0Y728 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,458 €
|6,5135 €
|-0,0555 €
|-0,85%
|20.09./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNRRFW10
|A3GVC0
|21,31 €
|6,33 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
7,49
-0,75%
6,46
-0,85%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,6301 €
|+1,61%
|19.09.22
|Xetra
|6,5185 €
|-0,44%
|20.09.22
|Berlin
|6,53 €
|-0,61%
|20.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|6,458 €
|-0,85%
|20.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|6,4755 €
|-0,97%
|20.09.22
|Frankfurt
|6,474 €
|-1,64%
|20.09.22
|München
|6,509 €
|-1,74%
|20.09.22
