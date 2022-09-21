Das Instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2022: WARVO_01