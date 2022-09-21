Erweiterte Funktionen
12,00% p.a. Aktienanleihe Pro . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.09.2022 - DE000VV0P4R5
21.09.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.09./17:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV0P4R5
|VV0P4R
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.09.22
