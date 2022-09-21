Erweiterte Funktionen



21.09.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0P4R5 Protect Pro Aktie v.22(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2022: WARVO_01

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.09./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV0P4R5 VV0P4R 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  19.09.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
