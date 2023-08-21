Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.08.2023 - DE000PD99Y69




20.08.23 21:38
Das Instrument DE000PD99Y69 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.08.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99Y69 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.08.2023: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.08./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99Y69 PD99Y6 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.08.23
  = Realtime
