1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.08.2023 - DE000PD99Y69
20.08.23 21:38
Das Instrument DE000PD99Y69 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.08.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99Y69 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.08.2023: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.08./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99Y69
|PD99Y6
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.08.23
= Realtime
