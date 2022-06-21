Erweiterte Funktionen



21.06.22 00:00
Das Instrument DE000PF99SK5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99SK5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2022: WARBN_03

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.06./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99SK5 PF99SK 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  15.06.22
  = Realtime
