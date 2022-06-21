Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Volk. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.06.2022 - DE000LB3JS55
21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3JS55 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JS55 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3JS55
|LB3JS5
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|15.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|15.06.22
Aktuell
