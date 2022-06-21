Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Deut. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.06.2022 - DE000LB3JS48
21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3JS48 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JS48 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.06./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3JS48
|LB3JS4
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
955,76
+0,36%
102,00
0,00%
36,79
-0,03%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|15.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|15.06.22
