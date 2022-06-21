Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Deut. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.06.2022 - DE000LB3JS48




21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3JS48 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JS48 Safe-Anl Cap 22(25.06.27) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2022: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,00 € 102,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.06./07:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3JS48 LB3JS4 102,00 € 102,00 €
Werte im Artikel
955,76 plus
+0,36%
102,00 plus
0,00%
36,79 minus
-0,03%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,00 € 0,00%  15.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,00 € 0,00%  15.06.22
  = Realtime
