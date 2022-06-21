Erweiterte Funktionen



21.06.22 00:00
Das Instrument DE000HVB6RL1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6RL1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2022: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.06./17:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6RL1 HVB6RL 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  17.06.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  17.06.22
  = Realtime
