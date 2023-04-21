Das Instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.04.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.04.2023: WARBN_06