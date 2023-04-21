Erweiterte Funktionen



20.04.23 23:57
Das Instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.04.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.04.2023: WARBN_06

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.04./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99881 PF9988 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

