3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.04.2023 - DE000PF99881
20.04.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.04.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99881 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.04.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.04./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99881
|PF9988
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.04.23
= Realtime
