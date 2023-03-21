Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Sano. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.03.2023 - DE000VU0DD50




21.03.23 00:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VU0DD50 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)SNW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.03.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU0DD50 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)SNW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.03.2023: WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,43 € 97,40 € 0,03 € +0,03% 20.03./21:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU0DD50 VU0DD5 100,00 € 96,13 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		97,43 € +0,03%  20.03.23
Stuttgart 97,41 € -0,23%  20.03.23
