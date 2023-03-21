Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Sano. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.03.2023 - DE000VU0DD50
21.03.23 00:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU0DD50 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)SNW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.03.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU0DD50 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)SNW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.03.2023: WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,43 €
|97,40 €
|0,03 €
|+0,03%
|20.03./21:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU0DD50
|VU0DD5
|100,00 €
|96,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,43 €
|+0,03%
|20.03.23
|Stuttgart
|97,41 €
|-0,23%
|20.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
