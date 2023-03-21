Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.23 00:33
Das Instrument DE000LB3P247 Safe-Anl Cap 23(24.03.28) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P247 Safe-Anl Cap 23(24.03.28) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.03.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3P247 LB3P24 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  16.03.23
  = Realtime
