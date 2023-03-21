Das Instrument DE000LB3NV62 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NV62 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.03.2023: WARLB_01