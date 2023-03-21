Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Evo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.03.2023 - DE000LB3NV54
21.03.23 00:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3NV54 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 EVK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NV54 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 EVK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.03.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NV54
|LB3NV5
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.03.23
