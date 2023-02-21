Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Worst-of . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000PD99LV2




21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99LV2 MEM.EXPRESS Z23.02.28 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD99LV2 MEM.EXPRESS Z23.02.28 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARBN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.02./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99LV2 PD99LV 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.02.23
