USD Anleihe 02/2027 auf Stuf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000KG6NK48
21.02.23 00:55
Das Instrument DE000KG6NK48 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2023(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000KG6NK48 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2023(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARBA_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 $
|100,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|20.02./17:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NK48
|KG6NK4
|100,00 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 $
|0,00%
|15.02.23
