Das Instrument DE000KG6NK48 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2023(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000KG6NK48 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2023(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARBA_04