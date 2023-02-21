Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Sy. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000HVB7GL2
21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7GL2 HVB EXP.PL 22.02.27 Symrise WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7GL2 HVB EXP.PL 22.02.27 Symrise WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7GL2
|HVB7GL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|17.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17.02.23
