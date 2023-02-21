Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Plus Zertifikat auf Sy. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000HVB7GL2




21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7GL2 HVB EXP.PL 22.02.27 Symrise WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7GL2 HVB EXP.PL 22.02.27 Symrise WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARUN_04

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme neben Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 441% Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7GL2 HVB7GL 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  17.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  17.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer 463% Lithium Aktientip nach 122.400% mit Lake Resources ($LKE)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...