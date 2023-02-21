Das Instrument DE000HVB7GE7 HVB BON.PRO Z21.02.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7GE7 HVB BON.PRO Z21.02.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARUN_04