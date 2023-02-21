Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000HVB7GC1
21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7GC1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7GC1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.02./07:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7GC1
|HVB7GC
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.02.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.02.23
