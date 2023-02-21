Erweiterte Funktionen
Flex Invest Zertifikat 01/2027 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.02.2023 - DE000HVB7EJ1
21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7EJ1 HVB Flex Inv.Z 22.01.27 UC SDG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.02.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7EJ1 HVB Flex Inv.Z 22.01.27 UC SDG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.02.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.012,5 €
|1.012,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.02./07:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7EJ1
|HVB7EJ
|1.013 €
|1.013 €
0,036
+26,32%
1.013
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|07.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|17.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
