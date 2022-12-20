Erweiterte Funktionen



20.12.22 01:04
Das Instrument DE000LB35XH3 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2029 BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35XH3 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2029 BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.12.2022: WARLB_01

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB35XH3 LB35XH 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  15.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  15.12.22
  = Realtime
