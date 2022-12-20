Das Instrument DE000LB35SP6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35SP6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.12.2022: WARLB_01