4,0 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.12.2022 - DE000LB35SN1




20.12.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB35SN1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35SN1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.12.2022: WARLB_01

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB35SN1 LB35SN 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  15.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  15.12.22
  = Realtime
