Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.12.2022 - DE000HVB7B70




20.12.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7B70 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)LXS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7B70 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)LXS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.12.2022: WARUN_03

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7B70 HVB7B7 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  16.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16.12.22
  = Realtime
