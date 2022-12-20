Das Instrument DE000HVB7AY8 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(20.12.2027)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7AY8 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(20.12.2027)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.12.2022: WARUN_03