Das Instrument DE000PD99U48 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.11.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99U48 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.11.2023: WARBN_06