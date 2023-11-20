Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.11.2023 - DE000PD99U48
18.11.23 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99U48 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.11.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99U48 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.11.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.11./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99U48
|PD99U4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.11.23
Aktuell
