7 Tullow Oil 25 - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.11.2023 - DE000LB4NB24
18.11.23 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4NB24 Deep-ExpZ Perf 26.01.2029 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4NB24 Deep-ExpZ Perf 26.01.2029 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.11.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,40 $
|90,86 $
|-0,46 $
|-0,51%
|17.11./18:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USG91237AA87
|A19YA8
|91,71 $
|51,33 $
Werte im Artikel
1.010
0,00%
90,40
-0,51%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|91,22 $
|+0,46%
|17.11.23
|Frankfurt
|91,36 $
|+0,15%
|17.11.23
|Stuttgart
|90,40 $
|-0,51%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
