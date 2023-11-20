Das Instrument DE000LB4NB24 Deep-ExpZ Perf 26.01.2029 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4NB24 Deep-ExpZ Perf 26.01.2029 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.11.2023: WARLB_01