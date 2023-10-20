Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Bonus Zertifikat auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2023 - DE000PD99RP1




19.10.23 23:51
Das Instrument DE000PD99RP1 Exp.Bon.A.Z20.10.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2023: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PD99RP1 Exp.Bon.A.Z20.10.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2023: WARBN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 19.10./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99RP1 PD99RP 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  13.10.23
